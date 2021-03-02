Govt. constitutes committee to resolve human-wildlife conflict

The State government on Tuesday issued orders constituting a committee to propose measures to mitigate ‘human-animal conflict’, in the context of two persons being killed by tigers in the Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recently.
The 10-member committee drawing its members from government, NGOs and individuals will propose measures to avoid recurrence of incidents of tigers killing human beings. It will also evolve a mechanism for mitigating ‘human-wildlife’ conflict, and propose revision, if any, to the existing compensation package.
Besides, the committee has also been given the brief of proposing guidelines for settling the claims for human death, human injury, cattle kills and crop damage.
Chaired by the Minister for Forests and Environment A.Indrakaran Reddy, the committee has nine other members, including PCCF R.Sobha as Member-Convenor, Rajyasabha MP K.R.Suresh Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Forests A.Santhi Kumari, and former MLA Aravind Reddy as nominated by the government, Chairman, WWF-India, Hyderabad Chapter Anil Epuri as Member-NGO, Secretary, Hyderabad Tigers Conservation Society Imran Siddiqui, retired Deputy Director (Veterinary) Naveen Kumar, and Member, State Board of Wild Life Rajiv Mathew as Expert Members, and one representative from NTCA’s Regional Office in Bengaluru.
The committee has been asked to submit its report not later than 3 months.
