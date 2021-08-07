Govt committed to weavers’ welfare: KTR

Textiles Minister K.T. Rama Rao has reiterated the TRS government’s commitment to the handloom sector and textiles, stating that the budget for them in Telangana saw an unprecedented increase to ₹1,200 crore from mere ₹70 crore in the combined state.

“This is testimony to the government’s commitment to the weavers in Telangana,” he said, speaking after inaugurating a week-long handloom exhibition at People’s Plaza as part of National Handloom Day celebrations.

Emphasising the government’s commitment towards handlooms, he said every year weavers who excelled in innovation and creativity were given cash prizes. This year too, 31 weavers would be felicitated and ₹25,000 each would be given to them.

The Minister also asked people to wear handlooms to extend their support to the weavers’ community. The week-long exhibition-cum-sale features handloom weaves from Pochampally, Gadwal and Narayanpet apart from weavers from other States. Shailaja Ramaiyer, Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles was also present.