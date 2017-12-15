Govt. Chief Adviser concludes meetings on Vision 2024 document

The State Government has intensified its efforts in bringing out the Vision 2024 document.

Government’s Chief Adviser Rajiv Sharma accompanied by Finance Adviser G.R. Reddy completed their interactions with all the departments regarding the status of affairs and the roadmap they propose for the next six years.

The discussions which started with agriculture and allied sectors on Tuesday concluded with interactions with heads of departments of social sectors including education, health, welfare and skill development on Thursday.

Considered as the precursor to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s run up to the next elections, the Vision document, Telangana 2024 - The First Decade, had been conceived to project the achievements of the Government in the last three-and-a-half years since the formation of the new State.

It will also incorporate the roadmap of the key tasks it wants to achieve in the next six years.

The Government, according to sources, had asked the departments to come up with concrete proposals in line with the expectations of increase in the budgetary outlays every year.

The departments were asked to factor in the current growth of the State economy pegged around 15% for preparing their roadmap for the future.

The departments were set December 15 deadline for submitting their reports on the status of affairs and the road ahead and the Government had received reports from almost all the departments, according to sources.

The high-level committee of officials headed by Mr. Rajiv Sharma will embark upon the preparation of the draft of the vision document in a couple of days and conclude the process by month-end.

The final draft would then be submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his approval after corrections and additions wherever necessary.

The final document is expected to be released by the committee after incorporating the suggestions/changes made by the Chief Minister, probably before Sankranti next year.