‘Govt. cannot shirk responsibility’

Govt. cannot wash its hands of unemployment, says TPCC chief

Pradesh Congress Committee president and Member of Parliament from Nalgonda, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that both the TRS and the BJP in the State were playing a blame game to divert pressing issues such as unemployment.

“Recent allegations and counters between the two parties over ITIR and Kazipet Railway Coach Factory, to fix the share of blame, show they both betrayed Telangana. Congress kept saying BJP was not sincere with Telangana, but our CM supported all decisions of the PM and was more active than any BJP CM,” he said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy addressed a series of meetings in Nalgonda, in support of party’s Graduates’ MLC candidate S. Ramulu Naik. He said the TRS government was running away from the responsibility and was washing its hands of unemployment, by claiming creation of a few thousand jobs whereas the need was about 30 lakh vacancies.

“KCR must break his silence on rising unemployment in Telangana. The government must present a realistic budget this year and also propose specific solutions to deal with unemployment, besides allocating funds for implementation of ₹3,016 unemployment allowance scheme, with effect from December 2018,” he demanded.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, referring to the growth figures by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, that the State claimed a growth of 1.35% GSDP during 2020-21, said the government must not inflate figures to claim economic growth.

“The CAG and the 15th Finance Commission had revealed that the government committed deliberate accounting errors. Fake claims on economy doing better than national average were used to raise huge loans at high interest rates, and the amounts were utilised on projects that fetch commissions to TRS leaders,” he alleged.