‘Govt. avoiding discussion on AP projects’

AICC secretary and former MLA Ch. Vamshichand Reddy has challenged TRS leaders to come for an open discussion at the Hyderabad Press Club on Wednesday or admit that the government was deliberately silent on the projects being constructed on Krishna river by the Andhra Pradesh government.

He said no TRS leader or the government functionary had the face to accept his earlier challenge and it only proved how this government was guilty. In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said every citizen of Telangana believed that every action of the Chief Minister would be intended to safeguard the interests of the State but his actions were totally against such belief.

Mr. Vamshichand said the silence of the Chief Minister on the issues raised by the Congress showed that he was more inclined to fulfil his promise made to Rayalaseema region at the cost of Telangana.

He said CM’s attitude was hurting the people of south Telangana as its water resources were being illegally drawn by the AP government.

The AICC secretary alleged huge conspiracy behind the CM’s silence on both Pothireddypadu and Sangameshwar.

Meanwhile, at a virtual press conference, BJP leader N.V.S.S. Prabhakar demanded a CBI probe into tender processes of all the ongoing projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers.