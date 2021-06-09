Govt approves PRC

The Cabinet approved the recommendations of the First Pay Revision Commission of Telangana with a hike of 30%, as announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the last session of the State Assembly, with effect from June 1.

The notional benefits will be paid from July 1, 2018, monetary benefits from April 1, 2020 and the cash benefits would be paid from April 1, 2021. The hike in salaries will apply to regular government staff, contract and outsourcing employees and pensioners.

The arrears payable to pensioners from April 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 would be paid in 36 instalments.

The Cabinet also approved digital survey of agricultural lands with a pilot in 27 villages of nine districts other than Hyderabad.