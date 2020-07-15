Govt appoints 17 new additional collectors

HYDERABAD

15 July 2020 00:21 IST

To focus on Palle, Pattana Pragathi

Furthering its attention on the flagship programmes Palle and Pattana Pragati aimed at comprehensive development of the rural and urban infrastructure, the State government has nominated 17 senior officers as Additional Collectors (local bodies) in different districts.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders appointing the new additional commissioners who included eight IAS officers, all of the 2018 batch and nine special grade deputy collectors who had been promoted as additional commissioners. These officers would assume office with immediate effect after completion of the training programme designed for the purpose.

The development follows the government decision to simplify the administration and take governance closer to the people.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government in February second week had created the posts of additional collectors replacing most of the joint collectors across the State.

The move was aimed at creating a focal post that can take care of the needs of the people at the grassroots level and ensure availability of senior level officials to the common man.

The government has therefore created two posts of additional collectors in each district, one to assist the district collector in the revenue matters and the other dealing with the issues relating to local bodies.

The creation of the posts of additional collectors is seen as the first step towards administrative reforms to reach out the common man who was faced with cumbersome processes for even registering the grievance at his level.

The list of IAS officers included Anudeep Durushetty who is posted as addition collector Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Koya Sri Harsha (Jogulamba-Gadwal), Abhilasha Abhinav (Mahabubabad), B. Satya Prasad (Rajanna-Sircilla district) and Adarsh Surabhi (Mulugu).

In all, 10 special grade deputy collectors had been designated as additional collectors to exclusively focus on the Palle and Pattana Pragati programmes to ensure that the focus on the two programmes aimed at ensuring that there are no complaints from the grassroots level on the facilities that are being created in the last unit of administration – the village.