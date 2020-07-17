Govt. announces mid-day meal for all junior, degree colleges

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced extension of the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme to all government junior and degree colleges from this academic year.

Mr. Rao took this decision as it was found that the dropout rate went up in government colleges as students returned home from institutions by afternoon. Therefore, it was decided to introduce the scheme to overcome the situation and also provide nutritious food to students, the CM said at an official meeting in the context of a discussion on the setting up of a botanical garden by an enterprising lecturer at the government degree college at Jadcherla.

Mr. Rao was informed that another lecturer at a junior college in the same town Raghuram arranged mid-day meals for students so that they spent longer hours in college. He later announced that the government recognised the need for MDMs at colleges, and announced a building for the college.