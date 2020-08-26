Govt. all set with 900 video lessons for schoolchildren

Our teachers put in their best efforts to create the content: Chitra Ramachandran

Equipped with 900 video lessons for schoolchildren, carefully prepared over the last few months, the School Education department wants to shut the criticism that the government was not well prepared to start the online classes.

It was not an impulsive decision but a lot of thought went into it with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructing officials to see that government schoolchildren were not left behind while private schoolchildren had access to e-learning. “Equitable education system was what the CM wanted and our teachers put in their best efforts to create the content,” said Special Chief Secretary of the Education department Chitra Ramachandran.

She agreed that it’s a paradigm shift in the teaching-learning process and there may be some hiccups but the government has made elaborate arrangements to reach out to every student including those who are digitally-challenged.

“The teachers at SCERT prepared an alternative academic calender realising that the pandemic is here to stay for sometime and the gaps in the learning process have to be plugged. We revised the concepts with clear instructions on how the first week should be approached given the long break. Teachers will draft their lessons from these concepts,” she said.

The result of the hard work is 900 hours of lessons. These are for Telugu medium and efforts are on to ensure the English medium students too don’t lose out and alternate modes are being worked out. Teachers were also asked to take up resource mapping identifying students with what gadgets they had access to like television, computers, tablets and mobiles. Arrangements are being made as per the resource mapping data. Teachers were also trained through webinars and it will continue to ensure students get adapted to the new paradigm.

Ms. Ramachandran said a wonderful concept of “Little Teacher and Little Leader” is already in place in government schools where students are divided into groups and selected students teach different chapters. “Confidence and quality of students was unbelievable and those classes have been recorded and these will be used as well. Teachers already have WhatsApp groups of their students and they will be connected with these lessons as well,” she said.

However, government is depending on reaching maximum students through television using TSAT and Doordarshan.