Govt. aid for residents left with damaged homes

Hyderabad

21 October 2020 23:32 IST

Relief efforts to pick up pace: KTR

Apart from extending financial assistance to the flood-hit, the State government will also help residents whose houses were damaged for which assessment is under way, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said.

With the rain subsiding, relief measures would pick up pace and the teams involved in distribution of ₹10,000 to the affected families would be increased.

Mr.Rama Rao visited flood-affected areas in Secunderabad, Amberpet, Uppal constituencies and Boduppal municipal corporation, along with Ministers and local MLAs.

At Lalapet, he inspected the damaged houses and huts, and assured the residents of all assistance after handing over ₹10,000 assistance. In Uppal, he inspected the repair works on the Nalla Cheruvu.

At Boduppal, he visited the shelter home being run by the corporation and checked on the food and medicines being supplied to the people. Officials said that those who could not come to the relief camps were also being supplied food.

Donation to CMRF

Gazetted, non-gazetted and class four staff of State government have donated a day’s basic pay from their October salary towards Chief Minister’s relief fund to meet flood relief measures. A consent letter pledging ₹33 crore was submitted by the unions of the three categories of staff to Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud today.