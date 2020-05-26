Hyderabad

Govt. accused of neglecting south TS

State govt. favouring AP, abandoning Palamuru RR project: Vamshichand

AICC secretary and former MLA Challa Vamshichand Reddy accused the government of neglecting south Telangana and said that he was ready for an open debate with anyone in the government to prove his claims.

At a press conference here, he alleged that the government has been unfair in executing irrigation projects in southern Telangana and claimed that it was favouring the Andhra Pradesh government without taking the Pothireddypadu issue seriously.

He rejected the TRS allegations that Congress leaders were silent when the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy increased the intake from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs in 2005. He said that six TRS ministers in that Cabinet did not even register a protest at that time.

“Now, why hasn’t the government protested against the unlawful re-direction of Krishna basin water by Andhra people to non Krishna basin ayacut?,” he asked, and said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should have ordered for an immediate closure of four vents of Pothireddypadu when the 10 new vents were commissioned.

He said that the TRS government has abandoned the Palamuru Rangareddy project from Jurala, approved by the then Congress government in 2013 through G.O. No 72. He claimed that the present government issued a G.O. for only 90 tmc water despite knowing that the requirement of water through the project was 120 tmc for agriculture, 20 tmc for drinking water and 5 tmc for industries, accounting for 145 tmc.

