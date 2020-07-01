Governor’s pep talk to doctors

“Doctors need not get demoralised with the sporadic malicious social media postings. We are all with you. Doctors are doing an extremely commendable job in the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Lauding their efforts, the Governor, who herself is a doctor, stated that the medical personnel are putting their lives at risk and that of their families to take care of the patients. She was interacting with doctors and superintendents of different COVID hospitals through a video conference from the Raj Bhavan here, on Wednesday, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day. “On this special occasion, I salute the bravery and kind heartedness shown by the doctors and other staff who are taking care of the patients,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

The Governor said she was emotionally connected to the doctor fraternity and assured that the government machinery and administration are with them in these testing times. Referring to public participation in the prevention of coronavirus spread, she exhorted people to maintain physical distance, wear masks, wash hands frequently and avoid gatherings.

Some of the suggestions from the doctors included better public awareness, strict adherence of preventive measures, politicians avoiding public gatherings during their visits, personal hygiene, nutritious diet, regular yoga and physical exercise, and maintaining a positive attitude.

Earlier, she offered floral tributes to a portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.C. Roy, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Doctorss Day on July 1 every year.

Eminent doctors and Padma awardees Dasari Prasada Rao, Narendra Nath Lavu, Allampur Sai Baba Goud, C. Venkata S Ram, Manjula Anagoni, Raghuram Pillareshetty, Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale, Mohd Abdul Waheed participated in the video conference apart from superintendents of various government hospitals.