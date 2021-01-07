Governor’s gesture for SI who built house for poor Dalit woman

Asks others to emulate the police officer

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has handed over a cheque of ₹80,000 to Sub-Inspector Gandrathi Satish for taking the initiative to construct a house for a poor Dalit woman, Bandipelli Rajamma of Laxminarayanapuram village in Palakurthy mandal of Jangaon district on Wednesday.

The SI was invited to Raj Bhavan when the Governor came to know of his good deed. She appreciated his initiative in raising an amount of ₹1.6 lakh, which also included his personal contribution of ₹80,000.

Mr. Satish is presently working at Palakurthy police station. He said that it was one of the best moments of his life to be appreciated by the Governor and to be invited to the Raj Bhavan.

Dr. Soundararajan also handed over a special appreciation letter applauding the police officer’s initiative in constructing the house for the 75-year-old Rajamma and her differently-abled son. She hoped the gesture would inspire others to emulate him and take up similar endeavours to help the needy, a press release said.