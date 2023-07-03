ADVERTISEMENT

Governor visits OGH, urges immediate action for new hospital building

July 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacting with a young patient during her visit to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan made a special visit to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Monday, where she commended the efforts of the doctors and staff despite numerous challenges.

During a comprehensive tour of the hospital, she emphasised the urgent need for the government to take immediate action for constructing a building with a capacity of 3,000 beds. In the event of any legal obstacles arising due to the heritage building, she called for swift alternative arrangements to be made to ensure the welfare of patients without causing any distress.

The Governor visited all the hospital wards and engaged in discussions with patients, doctors, and paramedical staff. While expressing concerns about the limited space, she revealed that those concerns had been brought up in multiple meetings with the Chief Minister and the health department. She reminisced about her first meeting as Governor with a delegation from OGH.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During her visit, Ms.Soundararajan closely examined the post-operative ward and general ward, both of which she found to be in a sub-par state. Additionally, she raised concerns about the unhygienic conditions of the hospital toilets, washrooms, ceiling in the old building, and inadequate ventilation. She said her intention was not to engage in a blame game with the government but to ensure that impoverished and deserving patients receive the best possible treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US