Governor visits OGH, urges immediate action for new hospital building

July 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan made a special visit to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Monday, where she commended the efforts of the doctors and staff despite numerous challenges.

During a comprehensive tour of the hospital, she emphasised the urgent need for the government to take immediate action for constructing a building with a capacity of 3,000 beds. In the event of any legal obstacles arising due to the heritage building, she called for swift alternative arrangements to be made to ensure the welfare of patients without causing any distress.

The Governor visited all the hospital wards and engaged in discussions with patients, doctors, and paramedical staff. While expressing concerns about the limited space, she revealed that those concerns had been brought up in multiple meetings with the Chief Minister and the health department. She reminisced about her first meeting as Governor with a delegation from OGH.

During her visit, Ms.Soundararajan closely examined the post-operative ward and general ward, both of which she found to be in a sub-par state. Additionally, she raised concerns about the unhygienic conditions of the hospital toilets, washrooms, ceiling in the old building, and inadequate ventilation. She said her intention was not to engage in a blame game with the government but to ensure that impoverished and deserving patients receive the best possible treatment.