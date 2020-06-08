Governor visits NIMS, meets sick doctors

HYDERABAD

08 June 2020 23:46 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday and extended moral support to doctors and para medical staff who are undergoing treatment for cornonavirus at the hospital.

She met them and wished them a quick recovery. Later, speaking to the media, she said that the State government is with the people of Telangana and extended full support to all the frontline warriors like police, sanitary staff and mediapersons.

She advised people to be careful, maintain social distancing and wear masks to stay safe. Later, the Governor visited Balaji Temple, Jubilee Hills, and offered prayers for COVID patients.

