Governor urges institutes to take care of students’ health

Governor addresses webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Higher Education Human Resources’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has called upon educational institutions and teachers to look after the health of students during the pandemic.

There was need to make sure that students were in good health which in turn would have a positive effect on their mood and help them overcome this difficult time, the Governor said. Ms. Soundararajan was participating as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Higher Education Human Resources’ organised by the Gandhigram Rural Institute, a deemed-to-be university, from the Raj Bhavan, on Wednesday.

She lamented that more than 1.5 billion students across the globe were out of schools, colleges and universities due to the pandemic. “We are offering online classes. But they cannot substitute regular classroom teaching. Students are missing their educational institutional surroundings, friends, and even the canteen. It is here we must ensure that they do not get depressed,” she said.

Underlining the importance of maintaining positive mood among students, she said this would contribute to better immunity. She expressed concern that the education sector was most affected after health and economy and “we must not allow this to deny the learning and employment opportunities of the youngsters”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government’s initiatives in developing digital India, digital classrooms and digital learning were proving useful in these difficult times and steps should be taken to utilise them for continuing teaching and learning. She recalled initiatives like Connect Chancellor, video conferences with universities and virtual graduation ceremonies among others taken up by her during the pandemic to engage and motivate students asserting that the steps proved immensely successful.

Gandhigram Rural Institute Vice-Chancellor M. Sundaravadivelu, Registrar V.P.R. Siva Kumar, webinar convenor Sundarapandian and around 700 participants attended the session.