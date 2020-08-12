Governor urges industry leaders to amplify efforts to battle crisis

‘Early detection, contact tracing and isolation will reduce the risk of spread’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday exhorted commerce and industry leaders to intensify their efforts in mitigating the crisis caused by the COVID pandemic and support the government.

The Governor said that the commerce and industry sector was showing a lot of resilience in overcoming the crisis and has been sustaining the livelihoods of millions of people.

The Governor was the chief guest in a video conference organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) at Raj Bhavan on the topic “Strategic interventions of Central and State governments for the mitigation of COVID-19 Crisis” on Wednesday.

Referring to the Centre’s interventions, Dr. Tamilisai pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the right decisions at the right time to contain the spread of the virus and thus saved many precious lives.

The Governor said that India, which faced a shortage of PPE kits and other equipment, is now exporting PPE kits, N95 masks, ventilators and other life-saving medicines to various other countries through the sustained efforts of the government.

“India is conducting around 7 lakh COVID tests a day and it will soon achieve the target of carrying out at least 10 lakh tests a day. The governments are implementing three-pronged strategy of aggressive testing, comprehensive tracing and efficient treatment,” she added.

Suggesting the new mantra of testing, testing and more testing, she said that early detection, contact tracing and isolation would reduce the risk of spread. She expressed anguish over the non-compliance of preventive measures like maintaining physical distance and mandatory wearing of mask even by a section of politicians.

FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani urged the Governor to impress upon governments to chalk out a roadmap for economic revival soon. He said that FTCCI in association with FICCI and ASCI had set up a think tank titled “Centre for Monitoring COVID” to research, analyse and create awareness on different areas related to the virus in Telangana.