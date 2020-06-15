Governor urged to intervene in govt.’s response to COVID-19

HYDERABAD

15 June 2020 22:21 IST

Testing facilities must be shown on Google Maps: TPCC leaders

The COVID-19 task force of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to scale up the management of the virus by increasing the number of tests and improving treatment facilities in the public health sector.

In an open letter addressed to the Governor on Monday, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and task force chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy have drawn the former’s attention to the lacunae in the COVID response system of the State government.

Pointing to the big spike in the number of positive cases in and around Hyderabad, they said it was something that could have been contained to a great extent had the government not been in a mode of concealment-induced mindset of denial and failure to see the writing on the wall. It appears that the State government has totally underestimated the possible impact of COVID-19, having not been able to resort to scientific modelling, as the real data had apparently been largely concealed and suppressed, they said.

They pointed out that the lack of transparency in COVID information had led to a trust deficit among citizens. On plans to conduct 50,000 tests in and around Hyderabad, they said the government should clearly state the statistical basis for arriving at the figure of 50,000 and the actual identification of people for testing.

Further, they also suggested that the government have a tie-up to have the testing facilities shown on Google Maps to facilitate easy access for people to approach. They welcomed the capping of the treatment cost but demanded that the government fully reimburse the hospitals the total cost of treatment for all those who are covered under Aarogyasri scheme.

Meanwhile, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the testing and treatment of coronavirus patients should be completely free for the poor and middle class.