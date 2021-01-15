Governor to launch oil conservation campaign today

Saksham 2021 will be held from Jan.16-Feb.15

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will address a webinar on Saturday to mark the inauguration of Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) 2021 oil conservation campaign in Telangana.

A nationwide initiative, Saksham 2021 will be held from January 16-February 15. The campaign, consisting of various programmes, is being organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to sensitise people about conservation and efficient use of petroleum products for better health and environment.

National oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and the country’s largest gas distribution company GAIL are supporting the programme.

In Telangana, the programme is being presented by the State Level Coordinator (SLC) for oil industry.

According to a release, the campaign is aimed at showing the way forward for making a change and enhancing the fuel conservation capabilities of people. It is to help understand the significance and need for fuel conservation and find solutions for adoption of green and clean energy.

The campaign seeks to promote effective utilisation of petroleum products, something that will lead to environmental protection. It also aims at educating the masses on how efficient and optimal use of energy can protect health and environment.

The webinar is scheduled at 9.30 a.m. The weblink is: https:// thehindutheme.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vxJmu7HeRvu6ylKK8aoURA.