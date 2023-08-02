ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to visit rain-hit areas of Warangal today

August 02, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit the flood-affected colonies and Bhadrakali tank bund in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits on Wednesday.

The Governor will visit the colonies which were inundated due to the havoc caused by torrential rains, and interact with the families whose houses were damaged, according to a press communique issued by the Raj Bhavan.

She will also review the relief activities undertaken by the district branches of Hanamkonda and Warangal Indian Red Cross Society.

