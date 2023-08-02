Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to visit rain-hit areas of Warangal today

August 02, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - WARANGAL

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will visit the flood-affected colonies and Bhadrakali tank bund in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits on Wednesday.

The Governor will visit the colonies which were inundated due to the havoc caused by torrential rains, and interact with the families whose houses were damaged, according to a press communique issued by the Raj Bhavan.

She will also review the relief activities undertaken by the district branches of Hanamkonda and Warangal Indian Red Cross Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.