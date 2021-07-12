Governor takes vaccination among tribals

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday took her second dose of COVID vaccine among tribals at a remote village in Maheswaram mandal of Rangareddy district to remove misbeliefs among them about vaccination.

She took the initiative concerned over vaccine hesitancy among tribals, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Accompanied by her husband Dr. Soundararajan and secretary K. Surendra Mohan, the Governor offered prayers at a temple and took the vaccine sitting among tribals at K.C. Thanda. Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy, police officials and health staff were present.

After her turn, the tribal women were motivated to take the jab in a large number. Ms. Soundararajan distributed sweet boxes in the village.