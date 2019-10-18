Telangana Governor takes stock of RTC strike

With no sign of the ongoing RTC strike by employees being called off, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan moved to take stock of the situation.

On Thursday, the Governor reviewed the situation in the State in view of the RTC employees’ strike with the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Mr. Sunil Sarma. She requested the government and the RTC management to provide alternative transport arrangements for the common man in view of the RTC employees’ strike.

At a meeting held with Mr. Sunil Sharma at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the Governor said she received several memoranda from different organisations about the RTC employees’ strike and enquired about the arrangements made for the common public to mitigate the transport problems, if any, according to a press release from the Raj Bhavan. Mr. Sunil Sharma detailed the Governor about the arrangements made by the government and said all steps had been taken to ensure that the public was not put to inconvenience. Earlier, on Wednesday, Telangana BJP leaders led by party state president K. Laxman met the Governor and said that the RTC employees had been on the strike for the last 12 days but there was no effort by the government to address any of the issues raised by them.

They had urged the Governor to impress upon the government to follow the advice of the High Court that the Government should invite RTC employees to negotiations and ensure that a full-time Chairman and Managing Director was appointed to manage its affairs.

Highly placed sources that after the delegation of BJP leaders met the Governor, Mr. Laxman had one-to-one meeting with Dr. Tamilisai. It was understood that the core issue discussed was the ongoing RTC strike. The BJP leader was said to have impressed upon her the need to intervene and ensure that strike was ended. During the meeting, it was learnt that the Governor reportedly remarked that she was not getting adequate response from the government on the strike.