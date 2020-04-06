Hyderabad

Governor speaks to varsity heads on online teaching

Tamilisai also wants to know whether varsities are doing any research on coronavirus

The Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had a teleconference with officials of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of all the Universities and their preparedness to deal with academic activity when the students are forced to stay at home due to lockdown.

The Governor sought information on whether online teaching is being held and also wanted suggestions on how the varsities can use the present situation to adopt various other modes of teaching and academic activities. She was also interested in whether the varsities were doing any research on coronavirus, the TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said.

Varsity heads explained that broadband issues and availability of gadgets with rural students for online teaching was a big impediment and majority of students were from rural areas and vernacular medium. They also explained how they were going ahead with the limited resources available, TSCHE Vice-Chairman V. Venkataramana said. The Governor was also interested in knowing whether the NCC and NSS cadets of various colleges can be pressed into service to assist the government in disseminating the right information and create awareness in their neighbourhoods.

