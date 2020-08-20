Governor should report to Centre on COVID ‘mismanagement’: BJP

Not a single government hospital fully equipped to tackle virus: K. Laxman

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to keep the heat on the TRS government on COVID-19 ‘mismanagement’ and urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to report to the Central government regarding “how the government here has been hiding facts about the virus spread and misleading all its visiting teams”.

Former party president K. Laxman, in a communication to the Governor, a copy of which was released to the media on Thursday, stated that as the constitutional head of the State, she has the bounden duty to protect the lives of people.

“With the TS government ‘nonchalant’ and ‘callous’ towards protecting the lives of people, a report to the Centre will facilitate the intervention weighing appropriate options”.

Commending the Governor for bringing out the ‘deficiencies’ in handling the pandemic, he accused the government of “criminal apathy towards containing COVID-19 in all parameters of testing, tracing and treating”. “Not a single government hospital has been fully equipped to tackle the virus and due to the negligent attitude of the government, people in general have lost faith in government hospitals while private hospitals have been charging huge amounts of money,” he said.

Mr. Laxman pointed out that hundreds of people were assembling before government testing facilities for testing but just a few limited tokens were being issued every day. “With many other suspect cases asked to try their luck the next day, the virus is spreading as those infected have no other option but move from place to place for testing,” he said.

“You (Governor) have become the voice of Telangana and the entire fraternity stands by you in your fight to ensure safety of people,” he said. The latest IICT-CCMB report on sewage samples showed more than 6 lakh being infected during the last 35 days whereas the government continues to stick to 95,000 and this by itself was an indication of insufficient testing and suppressing or manipulation of figures, the BJP leader added.