Governor selected for global women of excellence award

05 March 2021 00:17 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been selected for “Top 20 global women of excellence - 2021” award of the multi-ethnic advisory task force headed by US Congressman Danny K. Davis.

The award will be presented to her at the ninth annual Congressional International Women’s Day Gala at Illinois in USA on March 7 . She was chosen by the jury for advocating women’s rights, gender parity and women’s equality, a Raj Bhavan release said.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris was among the 19 other awardees, all of whom were selected from a host of nominations all over the world.

Ms. Soundararajan will accept the award through virtual mode from Puducherry, where she is holding charge as Lieutenant Governor.