Governor seeks report on ULB polls

Parties say SEC, amid COVID concerns, blindly following govt. orders on the issue

Amid concerns over deteriorating COVID situation in the State and the State Election Commission’s (SEC) decision to go ahead with Urban Local Body elections, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called up the SEC and asked him to submit a report.

Sources said the Governor called up the SEC C. Parthasarathy to ascertain the ground situation and asked him to submit a report on the areas bound for polls. The Governor’s call was apparently based on serious concerns raised by political parties on the elections and also media reports on the safety of people and poll staff.

The State Election Commissioner explained the local arrangements planned for safe conduct of elections as per Election Commission’s guidelines and health department reports.

The call further assumes significance with political parties repeatedly demanding postponement of elections through the media and also personally writing to the SEC. However, the SEC had been maintaining that the polls would be held as per schedule on April 30.

Except the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), all the major political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, have openly called for postponement as there was an unprecedented spurt in COVID cases and were hospitals filled to the brim. They fear that the virus would further spread due to large gatherings during the election campaign meetings. They also cited how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was infected after he participated in a public meeting in Halia before the Nagarjunasagar bypolls.

Situation had been grim in all the poll-bound areas, including Khammam and Warangal Municipal Corporations. However, the SEC had been reluctant to reschedule the polls and the political parties had accused the SEC of blindly following the government’s directive on the issue.