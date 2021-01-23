Governor releases four special postal covers

They are on four Telangana-specific handicrafts

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan released special covers on four unique handicrafts of Telangana with geographical indication (GI) tag brought out by the Department of Posts here on Saturday.

The special covers released are on Cheriyal paintings, Nirmal paintings, Gadwal saris and silver filigree work of Karimnagar which are unique to Telangana and have GI tags.

Additional Director General of Posts-New Delhi, A.K. Poddar, Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle S. Rajendra Kumar and other dignitaries attended the programme at the Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the efforts of Telangana Postal Circle for conceiving the idea of issuing special covers on GI-tagged products.

The initiative would not only support some of these dying crafts but also help them make self- reliant or “atmanirbhar”.

She also announced that the Raj Bhavan would use the covers for all its official usage.

Mr. Poddar highlighted the importance of GI of goods and products and their contribution to promotion of national and international tourism. Contribution of handloom and handicrafts in earning foreign exchange would also promote economic prosperity of their producers, he stated.