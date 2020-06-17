Governor promulgated ordinance on pay, pension deferment, HC told

HYDERABAD

Petitioners have to amend the ‘prayer’ in their PIL petitions, says High Court

The State government on Wednesday told the Telangana High Court that the Governor had promulgated an ordinance the previous day, making provision for deferment of pension or salaries to retired and serving employees respectively.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed this to a Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijayen Reddy, while hearing a batch of PIL pleas challenging government’s action of deferring pensions and salaries. During the previous hearing, held a couple of days ago, the Bench told the AG that government cannot defer pension payments unless it was backed by a specific law.

The GO deferring 25% pension and 50% salaries of retired employees and serving employees respectively was liable to be set aside unless a specific law was made empowering the State to do so, the Bench said.

Since the State government presented the ordinance, the petitioners have to amend the prayer in their PIL petitions, the High Court said.

Counsels for the petitioners said that they would amend their prayers by challenging the ordinance promulgated by the Governor. The batch of pleas were posted to June 24.

PIL against muthavallis

In another PIL plea seeking direction to police to take action against muthavallis who did not allow burial of a Muslim man in the burial grounds under their jurisdiction, the Telangana High Court appointed lawyer Sanisetty Venkateshwarlu as amicus curiae to assist the court. A letter written by Abid Rasool Khan on the matter was taken up as PIL plea by the High Court.

Another PIL plea with similar content was filed by a person Khaja Bilal Ahmed.

However, Ahmed did not make muthavallis as parties in the plea.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu being the counsel of Mr. Ahmed, the Bench said that he would be familiar with the subject and appointed him as amicus curiae.

The Bench asked him to make muthavallis as parties in the plea.