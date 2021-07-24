Governor presents motorised tricycle to fluorosis survivor

NALGONDA

24 July 2021 20:19 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday appreciated Ramavath Suvarna, a fluorosis survivor of Marriguda, Nalgonda, for her artworks and handed over a motorised tricycle to her at Raj Bhavan here.

The 25-year-old woman, bed-ridden for her chronic fluorosis condition, cannot move her limbs and the maximum movement between her wrist and the fingers is five centimetres. Suvarna grabbed attention three years ago, when she drew pictures of popular national and State personalities, and various media outlets published her story.

On Saturday, accompanied by local leaders K. Subhash and J. Sudheer, who had amplified her work through various platforms, Suvarna presented a framed sketch she had made of the Governor.

Advertising

Advertising