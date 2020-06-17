Governor, Ministers pay tributes to slain Colonel at Hakimpet (With arranged pictures)

Hyderabad

17 June 2020 21:35 IST

The mortal remains of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Kumar arrived at Hakimpet in a special flight late on Wednesday evening.

Colonel Santosh Kumar's body was flown to the Hakimpet airport by a special flight via Chandigarh.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led the officials as well as defence personnel in paying tributes to the slain colonel at the airport. Accompanied by Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Malla Reddy and senior officials, the Governor waited at the airport for the body to arrive.

The body was received with official honours and many people, who gathered at the airport, paid tributes to the mortal remains of Santosh Kumar.

The colonel attained martyrdom along with several other soldiers following an attack by the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh while defending the country's borders.