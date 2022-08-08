Governor listens to grievances of IIIT Basar students

Tamilisai Soundararajan holds discussions with RGUKT in-charge Vice-Chancellor and faculty members

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan interacting with students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, at Basar, in Nirmal district, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

I have come to visit the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district to give moral support to the students of the institution as a mother to see to it that their problems are resolved in a time-bound manner, said Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Several mothers of the aggrieved students called me to visit the institution to look into the problems faced by their children for quite a long time, she told the media after interacting with students during her visit to the RGUKT (IIIT Basar) on Sunday morning.

The Governor reached Nizamabad after an overnight train journey from Kacheguda, Hyderabad, in the early hours of Sunday. She travelled to Basar by road where she offered special prayers at the historic temple of Goddess Gnana Saraswati in Basar, before visiting the RGUKT.

The Governor had breakfast with the students at the hostel mess and later went around the RGUKT campus, where students agitated to press for their 12-point charter of demands in the recent past.

She gave a patient hearing to the students during her interaction with them at their hostel rooms even as the students waved their hands in an affectionate gesture.

The students’ grievances ranged from the quality of the food in the hostel messes to the non-supply of laptops and non-availability of latest subject books in the library.

She held discussions with the RGUKT in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Venkataramana and the faculty members.

Later, talking to the media Ms. Soundararajan said the students’ demands are very simple and it is their right to expect those facilities in an institution like this.

I really appreciate the determination of the students to come up in life and they are expecting some basic facilities on the campus.

For around 8,500 students of the IIIT Basar, the existing library facility on the campus is much limited. The laptop facility has been stopped since 2017, she said, referring to the issues raised by students. There are a lot of school achievers on the campus, who are deprived of an opportunity to showcase their talents in sports.

The basic requirement of students is good mess and they want quality food and hygienic conditions. There are a significant number of vacancies in the institute, she said, adding that she will convey the grievances and suggestions of students to the authorities concerned for speedy resolution.

It is our duty to create the requisite basic facilities and help the students hailing from rural areas, belonging to downtrodden and economically weaker sections, focus on their studies and excel in their academic pursuits, she added.

Referring to the health of the girl students on the campus, she said most of the girls appear to be malnourished and called for a thorough health check-up to help them get the required medical help.

When some students apprised her of the plight of the family of a student, who recently died due to the alleged food poisoning incident, the Governor said that she would extend all possible help to the bereaved family.

Later, the Governor visited the Telangana University campus at Dichpally in Nizamabad district before leaving for Hyderabad on Sunday evening.