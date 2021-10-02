Hyderabad

Governor leads State’s tributes to Gandhi

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and her Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary at Bapu Memorial (Ghat) at Langar Houz here on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali, K.T. Rama Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, V. Srinivas Goud and Satyavathi Rathod, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha Shobhan, MPs K. Keshava Rao, G. Ranjith Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, legislators D. Nagender, A. Jeevan Reddy, M.S. Prabhakar Rao were among those who paid tributes at the memorial.

On the premises of Assembly, Speaker Mr. Srinivas Reddy, Council pro-tem Chairman V. Bhupal Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, MP J. Santosh Kumar, legislators K. Kavtha, T. Chinnapa Reddy, V. Gangadhar Goud, K. Naveen Kumar, B. Dayanand and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu offered tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue there.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the Telangana government was developing villages on the lines of grama swarajya and asked the elected representatives to rededicate themselves to the welfare and development of the State as well as the country.


Comments
