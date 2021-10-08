Governor launches radiotherapy system to treat cancer

Varian’s TrueBeam radiotherapy system with ‘Velocity’ is an intelligent software solution for interventional oncology

Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan on Friday launched ‘Varian’s TrueBeam’ radiotherapy system with ‘Velocity’, an intelligent software solution for interventional oncology, at the cancer centre of Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

She said it was a matter of pride that Telangana has the latest radiotherapy technology that can treat cancer with high precision with minimal side effects. The Governor lauded the group for bringing the best of care available in the world and pointed out that cancer has been a rising threat with alarming statistics. “We must be cautious and concerned,” she said.

TrueBeam is capable of treating a wide range of cancers with high accuracy and precision allowing oncologists to treat many types of complex cancer cases. Patients also benefit due to comfort, accuracy, and speed permitted by the system. Velocity also organises patient data and makes it available in one place to help clinicians make more informed treatment decisions.

“About 13 lakh new cases and over 8.5 lakh deaths were due to cancer last year alone. With TrueBeam LINAC, our patients will receive the most advanced radiotherapy techniques with the added benefits of a high degree of accuracy and a shorter treatment time for a successful treatment,” said Apollo Hospitals executive vice chairperson Shobana K.

TrueBeam has been used for treating patients in over 90 countries and every year around 1.5 million patients receive treatment on a TrueBeam linear accelerator (LINAC). Apollo Cancer Centre director Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy said the new platform provides tools to manage and treat patients optimally especially where if metastatic lesions occur months or even years later treatment. The software allows the treating doctors to understand a patient’s full clinical history and reach a judicious decision about the way forward, said a press release.