Governor lauds TS govt. on irrigation, agriculture

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacting with the media on the completion of one year in office in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad

09 September 2020 23:42 IST

Wants focus on health, education and tribal welfare; says govt. ramped up COVID tests now though initially there was a lag

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan complimented the Telangana government for coming up with good programmes in Irrigation and Agriculture sectors but said that she preferred to see more focus on Health, Education and Tribal Welfare sectors.

Interacting with reporters on the completion of one year in office, she said that the government has ramped up the tests now though initially there was a ‘lag’ in dealing with the pandemic. “I had written letters to the government concerned as a doctor as well. May be due to certain administrative issues and protocols, there was a delay but now the government is handling the situation well,” she said.

She hoped that the government focuses on improving Health, Education and Tribal Welfare sectors, where there is a lot to be done. “Universities don’t have regular vice-chancellors and there are huge vacancies while government hospitals across the State need to be strengthened as they were the last hope of the poor. Tribals are poor and they need to be taken care of as well,” she said.

The Governor said it would have been better had Telangana joined the Ayushman Bharat scheme as people get health coverage across the country. It can go well with the existing Aarogyasri like in Tamil Nadu where both the schemes run simultaneously and people benefit. “I have seen how insurance policies were not honoured here by private hospitals for corona treatment.”

“I have shared these aspects with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and he responded positively,” she said, adding that there was nothing political in these aspects. “Raj Bhavan is Praja Bhavan. I will be catalyst, and complimentary force and a connecting force between people and the government,” she maintained.

When asked if her views had taken a political colour, she said there was nothing without politics. “My views should be taken sensibly and not with sensationalism.”

Stating that her one-year in office has been fruitful due to the love and affection of Telangana people, the Governor said she disclosed her desire to connect the alumni and the institutions with a concerted effort.

As part of it, she launched a new programme – Chancellor Connecting with the Alumni. The idea is to rope them into strengthening their institutions using their present strengths and emotional quotient, and a website is being launched for this. “I hope within a year I will be able to connect lakhs of alumni with their institutions.”

Replying to a question, she hoped that vaccine for COVID would be developed within a year and she wanted the first vaccine to come from India, particularly Telangana.

She felt it was unfortunate the way private teachers had to observe Teacher’s Day as a Black Day due to job losses in the COVID period. Government has a responsibility but the onus lies on private school and college managements, she said.