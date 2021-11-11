Governor initiates pilot study on malnutrition among tribals

Study launched in association with ICMR-NIN, ESIC, IRCS

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan had initiated a pilot study in Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and Nagarkurnool districts on malnutrition issues and other vulnerabilities among people belonging to the Primitive Tribal Groups.

The pilot study was launched in association with Central institutes like the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), ESIC Medical College, Indian Red Cross Society, TS branch, and other universities, in the identified districts. A need-based nutritional and livelihood improvement project will be implemented soon through a multi-pronged approach through this initiative, she said on Thursday.

The Governor made a presentation of the project on tribal development and healthcare at the 51st conference of Governors and Lt. Governors, chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Dr. Soundararajan was one among the six Governors chosen to make a presentation at the meeting, also attended by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

She highlighted the different initiatives taken by Raj Bhavan, Telangana, and Raj Nivas in Puducherry, where she is holding the charge as the Lt. Governor, to reach out to people during the COVID-19 pandemic times. The initiative to dispel vaccine hesitancy in general and tribal women in particular was also mentioned during the presentation.

Dr. Soundararajan’s special efforts in ensuring accessibility of online education to students belonging to the underprivileged sections and initiatives to improve quality of education in universities were also discussed. Initiatives like ‘Chancellor Connects Alumni’ and efforts to promote awareness and implementation of the National Education Policy also formed part of her presentation, a press release said.