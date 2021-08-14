Hyderabad

Governor inaugurates Hyderabad Sailing Week

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitating sailor Nethra Kumanan in Hyderabad on Friday.  

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan formally inaugurated Hyderabad Sailing Week at Hussainsagar on Friday. The championship being held under the aegis of EME Sailing Association (EMESA) and Laser Class Association of India will witness a large number of potential and professional sailors vying for top honours.

Grand event

The Governor complimented the EMESA for a meticulous conduct of such a grand event and for motivating the youth of the State for such a competitive sport. “This shall pave the way for the sailors to represent the country at various national and international meets in future,” she said. The National Laser Championship is also a trial for the Asian Games and for the first time Yachting Association of India (YAI) accreditation has been accorded to this event. Admiral Karmabir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of Naval Staff, President YAI, will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on August 19.


