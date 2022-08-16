Governor hosts ‘At Home’, KCR chooses to stay at home

None of the Ministers or MPs takes part in the event either

None of the Ministers or MPs takes part in the event either

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted the traditional ‘At Home’ on the occasion of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan. The event was not held last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was expected to be present for the gathering, dropped out at the last minute. Mr. Rao had given indication that he had mended fences with the Governor when he attended the swearing-in of the Chief Justice of High Court last month. But, his absence at Raj Bhavan on Monday was unexpected.

Dr. Soundararajan told The Hindu that she was expecting the Chief Minister to make it. “He was supposed to come. They (CMO) sent an itinerary also. We were waiting for him, but he didn’t come,” she said.

None of the Telangana Ministers or Members of Parliament took part in the event. However, the event on the sprawling lawns of Raj Bhavan witnessed the participation of the former Governor of Maharashtra Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Nizamabad Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind, Dubbak MLA Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, senior politicians from different parties, retired and serving bureaucrats, as well as officials from the Armed Forces.

Prominent among those who attended the At Home included Director General (Anti Corruption Bureau) Anjani Kumar, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Jitender, Commissioners of Police Hyderabad and Rachakonda, C.V. Anand and Mahesh Bhagwat respectively, Additional DGP (Intelligence) Anil Kumar, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Backward Classes Welfare department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham.

AIMIM MLC and pro tem chairman of Telangana State Legislative Council Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, former MLC N.Ramchander Rao and TRS MLC L.Ramana were also seen.

Around 7 p.m., Ms. Soundararajan entered the lawns and greeted the guests. While she was going around greeting guests, they were waiting for their turn to take photographs and selfies with the First Lady, and scores of people were seen enjoying the delicious hot meal that was served on the table. Later, the Governor gave away prizes to the winners of an essay-writing competition and addressed them.