Governor hails plasma donors as saviours of lives

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival with plasma donors at the Raj Bhavan. In a departure from the traditional way, she felicitated the plasma donors with rakhis, sweets and shawls, hailing them as saviours of lives.

Thirteen plasma donors participated in the celebrations at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan. They shared their experiences of fighting COVID-19 and how they were motivated to donate plasma to save other patients. Dr. Tamilisai praised them for their noble gesture in plasma donation not only once, but multiple times to save lives of other patients and lauded their efforts in motivating and coordinating others too in donating plasma.

The Governor appreciated B. Nitin Kumar, an IITian from Mumbai, who donated plasma four times and other donors S. Siva Pratap, Syed Mustaf Irfan, Umer Farooque, Ennamsetty Akhil and Dr. Roopa Darshini, who all have donated the plasma twice.

She said the donors set example for others to emulate. She appreciated the services rendered by government hospitals and appealed to the people to have faith in the government hospitals and doctors who are better equipped and experienced in treating COVID-19 in an exemplary manner. “People without hesitation can approach the nearest available government hospital to get treated, as they have treated all the COVID-19 patients successfully. I appreciate the services of the government hospitals and doctors for their exemplary and humanitarian services. I salute all the frontline warriors like doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, sanitation workers and journalists for their commitment and selfless services during these challenging times,” the Governor said.

She also appealed to private hospitals to treat those patients, who are approaching them, at reasonable and affordable rates with humanitarian approach.

Dr. Tamilisai called for intensified efforts in setting up plasma bank to effectively coordinate between the needy and the donors and save more lives.

Plasma donors Ennamesetty Akhil, the first plasma donor in the State and who had coordinated around 120 plasma donations across the country, Ram Teja Gampla, the first Covid-19 patient to get treated in the State at Gandhi Hospital, Nitin Kumar, Suram Siva Pratap, Syed Mustafa Irfan, Umer Farooque, Dr. Sumeeth, J Raj Kumar, P. Rama Krishna Goud, a sub-inspector, S. Sivanand, Dr. Sai Soma Sundar, Dr. Roopa Darshini and Sandeep Jain were among those who were honoured by the Governor.