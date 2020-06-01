Governor greets people on TS Formation Day

HYDERABAD

01 June 2020 21:22 IST

Let us all keep our heads high with a proud feeling of ‘My State – My Pride’, says Dr. Tamilisai

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has greeted the people of Telangana on the sixth anniversary of the Formation Day of the State.

In a message issued here on Monday, the Governor said: “Formed on this day in 2014 as the 29th State, after a hard-fought peaceful people’s movement never seen before in the annals of the country’s history, Telangana State has made rapid strides in all spheres of development, besides becoming the torchbearer for many innovative development and welfare programs for other States to emulate in these six years.

“People’s happiness quotient is the barometer to measure the success of any government. I am confident that the combination of the State government and the people of Telangana will prove its mettle, and will realize the most cherished goal of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ soon. The people of Telangana are fighting courageously to combat this critical situation of COVID-19. With our positive spirit, we will definitely come out successfully proving Telangana will be a ‘Wealthy and Healthy State’. Let us all keep our heads high with a proud feeling of ‘My State – My Pride’,” the Governor said.

Governor’s birthday today

On the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day and Governor’s birthday on Tuesday, the Governor would inaugurate a Goshala and plant fruit bearing saplings on the premises of Raj Bhavan. She also presents awards to the winners who participated in the “Chancellor’s connect” at Darbar hall at 3 p.m.