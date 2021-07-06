Governor for 100% vaccination of tribals

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday advised the State government to draw an action plan for ensuring 100% vaccination of tribals living in scheduled and other remote areas, in a time-bound manner. There is an urgent need to cover the tribal population well before the onset of widely predicted third wave of COVID pandemic, she added.

Ms. Soundararajan also stressed the need to provide adequate livelihoods to all tribal families. The ongoing employment generation programmes of both State and Central governments can be dovetailed to provide adequate livelihood to tribals, she opined.