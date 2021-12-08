Governor expresses satisfaction about paddy procurement

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed satisfaction over the way paddy was being procured at the State-run procurement centres.

She visited Nalgonda on Wednesday and attended a slew of programmes, including on-field interaction with farmers and the organisers, and later addressed media persons.

Ms. Soundararajan said Nalgonda district had completed 72% of the procurement and the process, except for disturbances caused by weather, was progressing smoothly. The district was operating 249 procurement centres, more than the 182 centres that were operated in the previous season, she said.

On a second visit to Nalgonda, Ms. Soundararajan started her tour around 11.30 a.m., meeting district officials including Additional Collector V. Chandra Sekhar and SP A.V. Ranganath. She proceeded to the ‘Sher Bangla’ in the old town to take part in the inaugural of the re-dedicated Bhaktanjaneya Sahita Santoshi Mata temple.

Accompanied by local legislator K. Bhupal Reddy and municipal chairman M. Saidi Reddy, she participated in special prayers and in the installation of dhwaja sthambham and the sikharam at the temple.

As part of her field tour, Governor Soundararajan visited the PACS procurement centre at Arjalabavi on the town outskirts and spoke to the farmers. One farmer Mallama from Panagal pointed that high moisture content in paddy and sun-drying the whole produce was the major grievance.

Later at Anisetty Duppalapally centre she asked farmers about the amount of paddy produced, the time taken to complete the sale process, available stock of gunny bags, number of farmers accessing the centre’s facility, and if they were facing any other problems regarding procurement.