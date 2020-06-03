Governor directs OU officials to focus on job oriented courses

HYDERABAD

03 June 2020 22:48 IST

Governor and Osmania University Chancellor Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan has advised the university functionaries to encourage new innovative and job oriented courses in collaboration with industries.

The syllabi and study material of arts courses should be improvised and other required steps be taken for enhancing the employability of students, she said.

The Governor interacted with Prof Ch.Gopal Reddy, Registrar, Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Controller of Examinations and 10 other professors of Osmania University through video conference here on Wednesday.

Appreciating the work being carried out by the university functionaries, she said that stalwarts like late Prime Minister P.V.Narasimha Rao, late Union Minister Jaipal Reddy and others studied in the prestigious Osmania University. She appealed to all the university officials and faculty to strive hard in making the State leader in the field of higher education

The university officials explained to the Governor about the activities of the varsity and various initiatives undertaken to improve quality of access, revising the syllabi, utilisation of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds among other things.

Governor enquired at length about academic, administrative aspects, infrastructure facilities, hostel facilities. An action plan be prepared to deal with post COVID-19 situation for maintaining social distancing and hygiene in hostels.

Seeking information related to land disputes, faculty position, connecting with the alumni, etc., the Governor asked the Registrar to furnish complete details of land disputes relating to the university to Raj Bhavan and to take care of the issue by taking expert legal advice.

She assured that the issues relating to the university including large number of vacancies of faculty positions and non-teaching staff, infrastructure needs, land issues would be be taken up with the Government to resolve them.