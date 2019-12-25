Governor, CM wish people on Christmas

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her heartiest greetings to people on Christmas.
In a message, the Governor said that Christmas is the time of joyous remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is also an occasion to renew bonds of love and compassion, which Jesus taught the world. “The life of Jesus Christ was a source of inspiration for people to lead their lives with virtue, love and faith,” she said, while wishing Christians.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has conveyed his greetings to the people of the State on the eve of Christmas.
In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the birthday of Lord Jesus, who taught us love and compassion, would be celebrated with happiness and joy across the world. “People should celebrate Christmas with happiness and bliss,” he said.
