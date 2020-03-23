Governor, Chief Minister applaud COVID-19 heroes

Concerned citizens of the twin cities turned out in overwhelming numbers to clap and express appreciation for the medical teams in the frontline of the war against coronavirus.

Not just the general public, even VIPs, including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, came out to clap in honour of selfless service of the medical staff.

Ahead of his scheduled press conference at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister, his family members and staff came out and clapped as the clock struck 5 p.m. in response to the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow Janata Curfew. The Governor, her family members and officers residing in Raj Bhavan premises also assembled at Main house portico at 5 p.m. on Sunday to applaud for five minutes.

“All of us should be aware of the gravity of the situation and at the same time, not get panicky. I am afraid that some people with symptoms of the virus are mingling with everybody without knowing the real threat of it,” the Governor said.

Across the city, people not only clapped but made use of metal plates and other kitchen utensils to show gratitude to those in the front line. Videos of people coming out of their houses, balconies, lawns and terrace were widely circulated on social media.

The siren from the fire tenders at the Paradise fire station on SP Road blared as the fire service personnel came and clapped in unison.

A little ahead at Rasoolpura junction, traffic police and others stopped the traffic to clap.