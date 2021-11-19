Governor checks on AP counterpart

HYDERABAD

19 November 2021 20:46 IST

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Friday enquired about the health of Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, who is being treated at a private hospital, a communication from Raj Bhavan said.

Dr. Soundararajan, it said, has been making regular telephonic calls to the doctors, who are treating Mr Harichandran, in connection with his clinical condition, progress and treatment he is receiving.

As soon as she came to know about Mr. Harichandan being admitted at AIG Hospitals, she visited the facility had interacted with AIG Hospitals chief Nageshwar Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising