Governor calls for marking ‘red zones’ to curb spread

HYDERABAD

12 April 2021 23:48 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday suggested identification of places from where COVID-19 cases were repeatedly being reported as ‘red zones’.

“In such red zones, we must strictly monitor the movement of people and contain the possibility of spread. At any cost, we must break the chain,” the Governor said.

Conducting a high level review meeting with medical and health officials at the Raj Bhavan here, she asked officials to take extra care of those in home isolation to prevent them from becoming potential spreaders.

Proactive ramping up of RT-PCR tests, vaccination, and enforcement of preventive measures at markets, theatres, transportation, and other large public gatherings were needed.

“People should be proactively sensitised again to strictly adhere to preventive measures to contain the severity of the second wave,” she said.

Ms. Soundararajan asked officials about the causes of spread in Telangana though there were no elections and enquired about the spread in other districts, especially those bordering Maharashtra. Health department officials were asked about vaccine reserves and future needs.

Asked about the targeted number of beneficiaries above 45 years, she was informed there are 80 lakh people in the category and two lakh doses a day is being targeted. The Governor called for research on the causes of spread and the type of virus variants spreading.