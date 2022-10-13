Governor calls for inclusive growth at all levels

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 13, 2022 20:26 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being felicitated at Netritva Sadhana, organised by the Institute of Inclusive Governance Hyderabad at Osmania University in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday emphasised on inclusive growth at all levels and said that governance with inclusivity is vital for sustainable development.

Ms.Soundararajan was speaking at ‘Netritva Sadhana’, organised by the Institute of Inclusive Governance-Hyderabad (IIGH), at the centenary hall of the Osmania University here.

She said India enjoys the advantages of youthful demography and added that it was high time to nurture and make optimum utilisation of the demographic dividend.

The startup revolution is one important aspect of the development where innovation and technology is likely to contribute significantly towards the progress of the country.

Referring to repeated efforts to “distort” the glorious history of India, the Governor stressed on proper research and recording of Indian history in its genuine perspective. “Emperors like Raja Raja Chola have expanded their empire beyond India, but we still say that foreigners discovered India,” she added.

The Governor exhorted the leaders and aspiring leaders to be among people to make a difference through their leadership skills and make a positive contribution. “Being among people at the grassroots level and connecting with different sections of people are the desired qualities in any leader,” she added.

Ms.Soundararajan also urged the public representatives to lend an ear to the grievances of the people and respond accordingly.

“The public representatives must take responsibility in attending to grievances of the people,” she added.

IIGH president P. Murli Manohar and general secretary O. Srinivas Reddy were present at the leadership training workshop in which more than 200 delegates from across the country took part.

