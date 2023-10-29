HamberMenu
Governor bats for autism awareness

October 29, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday emphasised that autism awareness is a profound exploration of compassion, understanding, and the celebration of human diversity.

The event, titled ‘Spectrum Sparkle-Bridging Hearts, Showcasing Stars,’ was organised by the city-based NGO, Marham. It brought together a diverse panel of experts, including psychologists, psychiatrists, educators, parents, and therapists, for a comprehensive discussion on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

ASD is a complex condition that manifests uniquely in each individual. Recognising the importance of autism awareness, Governor Soundararajan highlighted its role in facilitating early intervention, promoting inclusive education and employment opportunities, reducing stigma, and extending crucial support to individuals and their families.

The event also featured the screening of the first-ever short film on autism awareness, “Gunjaaish”.

The film showcased the struggles and success of children on the spectrum and their families.

