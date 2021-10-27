Governor asks students to focus on innovation

HYDERABAD

27 October 2021 19:59 IST

Delivers the Chancellor’s Address at the 81st convocation of OU

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorted students and scholars to focus on innovation.

“Innovation is the key to the country’s transformation and all-round progress. We must give top priority to promote innovation at all levels to realise the goal of a self-reliant India,” she added.

Dr. Tamilisai, who is also the chancellor of State universities, was delivering the Chancellor’s Address at the 81st Convocation of Osmania University at the Tagore auditorium in the campus on Wednesday.

Motivating students to be ready to face challenges, the Governor stated that facing challenges will help them get stronger.

“A caterpillar when it metamorphoses into a butterfly, repeatedly knocks on the cocoon to break it and come out of it. By facing the challenges it gets its wings as strong. Similarly, you all (the students) do not shy away from facing tough challenges and emerge as the tough one,” she added.

“One must have big dreams. As, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam pointed out that the dreams are not those that which you get in your sleep, instead they (big dreams) should make you sleepless,” she added.

Delivering the convocation address, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy said: “Any nation’s strength lies in the strength of its academic, economic, scientific and technological sectors. World over, developments in science and technology are taking place at a very rapid pace. We are all witness to the path breaking developments in electronics, computer science and information technology in the past decade. Never in the past has mankind been empowered by technology in such a powerful and unprecedented manner.”

The nation is focusing hard on the development of advanced systems for our armed forces, he said added that appreciable efforts had been put in the field of basic and applied research for indigenisation of technologies.

“The outstanding achievements of our nation in missile and space technologies reflect our inherent S&T strengths. The success of Geo-Synchronous Launch Vehicles, Agni Series of Missiles, LCA Tejas, fighter aircraft and the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions have propelled us into an elite club of nations possessing ‘niche’ technologies,” he pointed out.

Many technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, stem cell research, renewable energy generation and storage, augmented reality, space travel, space tourism and space mining, nanotechnology, high speed communication, 4G/5G/6G, to name a few, are influencing the way we lead our lives in this 21st century.

The need of the hour is to identify the gaps in technology and develop crucial and advanced defence systems, by plugging in the gaps. Through the Technology Development Fund Scheme, DRDO funds industry to develop systems that would be inducted into service.

Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University D. Ravinder and a host of officials and senior academics were present at the convocation ceremony. Thirty candidates received 45 gold medals while others were given away their doctoral degrees.